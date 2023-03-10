CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Indya Smith crushed a two-run walk-off home run in to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 6-4 at St. John Stadium on Friday night.

While scoreless through three innings, Abbey Montoya hit an RBI double into right field to give Coastal a 1-0 lead. CCU was able to extend their lead to 2-0 as Livi Payne was able to reach home on an RBI groundout by Indya Smith.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, junior Riley Zana smashed an RBI double to right-center to tie the score at 4-4.

The Chanticleers’ defense kept the Buckeyes scoreless in the top of the seventh inning.

Payne kicked off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single up the middle. Smith then launched a missile over the right field wall for a two-run blast to give Coastal the 6-4 walk-off win.

The Coastal Carolina softball team improved to 20-3 on the season.

The Chanticleers will be back in action tomorrow where they will face Houston Christian at 3 p.m. ET and Canisius at 5:30 p.m. ET.