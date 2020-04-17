COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ former football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will leave the school to take a job with a Pac-12 school, according to reports.
The State newspaper, sourcing FootballScoop and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, reports McClendon will take a job with the Oregon Ducks.
McClendon served as offensive coordinator for about two years, the newspaper reports. In December, he was moved to wide receivers coach.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gamecocks’ former football offensive coordinator to take Pac-12 job, reports say
- Job market in Horry, Florence counties booming as state hit new record, until…
- Robeson Co. sees 4 new cases of coronavirus, county total reaches 19
- Teen who walked daily to library for homework help gets accepted to 12 colleges
- The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night