Gamecocks’ former football offensive coordinator to take Pac-12 job, reports say

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ former football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will leave the school to take a job with a Pac-12 school, according to reports.

The State newspaper, sourcing FootballScoop and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, reports McClendon will take a job with the Oregon Ducks.

McClendon served as offensive coordinator for about two years, the newspaper reports. In December, he was moved to wide receivers coach.

