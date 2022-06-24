EUGENE, Ore. – She did it again! Coastal Carolina women’s outdoor track & field’s Melissa Jefferson made history once again on Friday night, as the junior was crowned the U.S. Champion in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Track Outdoor Championships, crossing the finish line first with an amazing time of 10.69 (+2.9) in the finals to earn the gold medal.

Jefferson posted a new CCU school-record time of 10.82 (0.5) in the semifinals of the 100-meters to place second overall.

That was just the precursor to the show she put on in the 100-meter finals, as the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field 60-meters National Champion posted a career-best time of 10.69 (+2.9) to win the event and in the process defeated six professionals and recent college graduate Celera Barnes of USC.

Jefferson will advance to the World Championships in July which will also be held in Eugene, OR.