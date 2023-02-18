CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Saturday, Freshman Jacob Morrison and transfer Bryce Shaffer struck out a total of 14 batters to help the Chanticleers win 11-3 at home over the Blue Raiders.

CCU now moves to a 2-0 record.

In his collegiate debut, Morrison had nine strikeouts through 5.0 complete innings. Morrison gave up three runs, on three hits, but held on for his first collegiate win.

The lefty Shaffer recorded his first save, while striking out five hitters and only allowing one hit through 4.0 innings.

Senior outfielder Graham Brown was 2-5 with a home run and a double. He finished the night with a game-high four RBI’s, including his three-run home run in the first inning.

Nick Lucky (1-for-2, BB, IBB, HBP, RBI, 2 runs), Payton Eeles (2-for-3, BB, RBI, SB), and Anthony Galason (0-for-4, RBI) each had an RBI on the day.

Coastal will be back in action on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET versus VCU (1-1). Middle Tennessee (1-1) and Fairfield (0-2) will play at 9:30 a.m. ET.