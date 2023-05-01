Below are the latest NCAA college baseball rankings from D1baseball.com. USC remains 3rd, CCU drops to 8th in this week’s poll.

1LSU35-83-11
2Wake Forest37-63-02
3South Carolina35-81-23
4Florida35-104-04
5Vanderbilt32-113-05
6Arkansas33-113-17
7Stanford28-133-18
8Coastal Carolina28-142-26
9Connecticut32-113-010
10Duke31-134-120
11Miami28-163-116
12West Virginia33-114-018
13Campbell31-100-29
14East Carolina31-132-212
15Oregon State30-134-022
16Dallas Baptist34-103-119
17Oregon30-134-123
18Tennessee30-144-024
19Boston College29-142-211
20Arizona State29-152-317
21Virginia35-113-213
22UTSA33-113-125
23Maryland30-155-0NR
24Cal State Fullerton26-133-2NR
25Northeastern35-73-0NR