Below are the latest NCAA college baseball rankings from D1baseball.com. USC remains 3rd, CCU drops to 8th in this week’s poll.
|1
|LSU
|35-8
|3-1
|1
|2
|Wake Forest
|37-6
|3-0
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|35-8
|1-2
|3
|4
|Florida
|35-10
|4-0
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|32-11
|3-0
|5
|6
|Arkansas
|33-11
|3-1
|7
|7
|Stanford
|28-13
|3-1
|8
|8
|Coastal Carolina
|28-14
|2-2
|6
|9
|Connecticut
|32-11
|3-0
|10
|10
|Duke
|31-13
|4-1
|20
|11
|Miami
|28-16
|3-1
|16
|12
|West Virginia
|33-11
|4-0
|18
|13
|Campbell
|31-10
|0-2
|9
|14
|East Carolina
|31-13
|2-2
|12
|15
|Oregon State
|30-13
|4-0
|22
|16
|Dallas Baptist
|34-10
|3-1
|19
|17
|Oregon
|30-13
|4-1
|23
|18
|Tennessee
|30-14
|4-0
|24
|19
|Boston College
|29-14
|2-2
|11
|20
|Arizona State
|29-15
|2-3
|17
|21
|Virginia
|35-11
|3-2
|13
|22
|UTSA
|33-11
|3-1
|25
|23
|Maryland
|30-15
|5-0
|NR
|24
|Cal State Fullerton
|26-13
|3-2
|NR
|25
|Northeastern
|35-7
|3-0
|NR