CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The No. 17th ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles split a double-header on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium with the Eagles taking game one 7-5 and the Chants winning game two 13-8 to take the three-game series win.

Game 1: Georgia Southern 7, No. 17 Coastal 5

Coastal’s Derek Bender had five RBIs, but the Chanticleers gave up four runs in the sixth inning to drop the first game of the doubleheader 7-5 to the Eagles.

Bender (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) hit two home runs in the same game for the second time this season.

CCU’s Matthew Potok (2-1) was the starter in game one and was handed the loss. The sophomore gave up five runs on seven hits, two walks, and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings pitched.

Game 2: No. 17 Coastal 13, Georgia Southern 8

Coastal scored three runs in the first and six in the third inning in a 13-8 win in game two of the double-header.

The Chants are now 17-0 on the season when scoring double-digit runs in the game. They’ve also won 10-straight three-game series since April of last year.

Bender (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, run) hit his third home run of the day but also had some help in game two, because of Nick Lucky (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) who homered and drove in four RBIs.

The win went to reliever Bryce Shaffer (4-0). The left-handed pitcher fired 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs, two of which were earned.

In the third inning, Orlando Guangorena hit a moonshot over the bullpen in right field for a three-run home run and a 9-3 lead.

The Chants took the series win with a 13-8 game three victory.

Coastal (20-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) will return to the road for a five-game road trip starting at No. 14 Campbell (23-6, 10-1 Big South) on Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11, in Buies Creek, N.C.