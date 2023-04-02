ATLANTA, GA. (WBTW)– No. 19 nationally ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers came back from a 6-3 deficit in the ninth inning to score the final five runs of the game to defeat Georgia State 8-6 in 10 innings on Sunday and sweep the series.

Zach Beach (3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) led the Coastal offense with three extra-base hits and three RBIs and hit two home runs in the same game for the second time this season (versus No. 19 Campbell on March 14). Fellow veterans Nick Lucky (3-for-5, HR, RBI, run) and Payton Eeles (2-for-4, RBI) had multiple base hits each.

Will Smith picked up the win for Coastal, as he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the bases loaded.

Down to their final three outs of the game in the top of the ninth and trailing 6-3, the Chants refused to throw in the towel and battled back to tie the game up on a two-run home run by Beach, his second home run of the game, and then an RBI single up the middle from Eeles to stay alive at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

With one out in the top of the 10th inning, Nick Lucky hit a monster solo home run to center field to give the Chants the lead at 7-6.

With the three home runs by CCU, the Chants are now 14-2 overall when launching two or more home runs in a game this season.

The Chants left seven runners on base, five fewer than the Panthers’ 12 stranded.

Coastal (18-7, 7-2 Sun Belt) will wrap up its current five-game road trip at Clemson on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. ET.