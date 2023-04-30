LAFAYETTE, LA (WBTW) — No. 6 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers took a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in 11 innings on Sunday in the series finale.

In the final out of the bottom of the ninth inning, Nick Lucky blasted a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 2-2.

After neither teams scored in the 10th inning, Derek Bender hit a sacrifice fly to score Graham Brown in the top of the 11th inning to take the lead 3-2.

Coastal closer Teddy Sharkey (5-1) struck out two hitters in a three-up and three-down 11th inning to pick up the win.

Coastal Carolina improves to a 15-6 record in Sun Belt play and keep them at the top of the regular-season conference standings.

With the game three win in the series, Coastal has still not lost a weekend series this season.

The Chants (28-14, 15-6 Sun Belt) will return home for a four-game home-stand starting on Tuesday, May 2, versus the Charlotte 49ers (22-20) at 6 p.m. ET.