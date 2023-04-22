CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal scored 20 runs in a 20-7 blowout win over No. 23/24 Southern Miss on Saturday in Conway.

With the Sun Belt Conference series win, Coastal improves to 26-11 and 13-4 in conference play. Coastal Carolina has yet to lose a series this season and is now 21-0 when scoring 10 runs or more.

The Chants had 14 hits on the game and took advantage of 10 walks and four hit batters.

Senior first baseman Zach Beach (3-for-3, GS, 2 BB, 4 RBIs, 3 runs) had four RBIs on a grand slam, his third of the season.

Sophomore third baseman Orlando Pena (2-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) had a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Super senior outfielder Nick Lucky (1-for-4, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) had a home run and drove in three RBIs.

Reliver Darin Horn (2-1) picked up the win for Coastal after he entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up one run on three hits in 1.0 inning of work.

The Chants will go for the series sweep of the Golden Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.