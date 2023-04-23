CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No. 8/10 Coastal Carolina falls short of the series sweep against No. 23/24 Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles offense boomed late to win game-three 15-7 over the Chanticleers on Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal falls to 26-12 overall and 13-5 in conference play.

Despite Coastal’s seven runs, it was the first time in eight games the Chanticleer’s offense did not hit a home run and they stranded 11 runners on base.

Even with Sunday’s loss, the Chants still managed to secure the series win and still have not dropped a three-game weekend series this season.

Outfielder Chad Born (2-for-5, 2B, 4 RBIs, run) led the team with four RBIs, matching his career high.

CCU’s reliever Teddy Sharkey (4-1) took the loss. The right-hander had five unearned runs on four hits, one walk, one hit batter, and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings pitched.

The Chants will hit the road for the next four games starting at No. 2 Wake Forest (34-6, 16-4 ACC) on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. ET. Coastal hosted Wake Forest back in March and won 13-11.