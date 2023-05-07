CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No. 8 Coastal Carolina takes the series finale 11-4 over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal freshman Jake Books blasted his first career home run, a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning to give the Chants an early lead. Books’ grand slam was the seventh on the season for Coastal.

Ty Dooley led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to left field, his fourth on the season. Two batters later, Nick Lucky also had a solo home run. That was Lucky’s 12th on the season and put the Chants ahead 8-4.

The Chants improved to 24-4 when hitting two or more home runs in a game on the season.

With the win, the Chanticleers have yet to drop a weekend series this season and extended their Sun Belt Conference series winning streak to 14 consecutive weekends since being swept at home by Georgia State on April 8-10, 2022, last year.

Sophomore pitcher Darin Horn (3-1) picked up the win for the Chants, throwing 5.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The Chants (30-16, 17-7 Sun Belt) are scheduled for two midweek games next week, starting on the road at The Citadel on Tuesday, May 9, before returning home to host Clemson on Wednesday, May 10.

Only standing-room-only tickets remain for the home contest versus the Tigers.