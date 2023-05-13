MOBILE, AL (WBTW) — For the 24th time this season, No. 8 Coastal Carolina scored double-digit runs to beat the South Alabama Jaguars 14-11 on Saturday.

With the win, the Chanticleers took the series win and extended their streak to 15 consecutive Sun Belt Conference series wins dating back to April 8-10, 2022, of last season.

Graham Brown (1-for-6, 2B, 3 RBIs) and Derek Bender (2-for-6, HR, 3 RBIs, run) drove in a game-high three RBIs.

Caden Bodine (2-for-4, HR, BB, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) contributed with two RBIs, one of those being a solo home run.

The Chants (32-17, 19-7 Sun Belt) and South Alabama (23-26, 11-16 Sun Belt) will play the final game of the three-game series tomorrow at noon ET.