No change to alcohol sales policies at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina will not be changing its alcohol sales policy at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 football season. announced Athletics Director Ray Tanner on Tuesday.

The sale of alcoholic beverages will only be done in premium seating areas, just as it has been done in past seasons.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) rescinded its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in late May.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said Tanner. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete.”

Any possible changes to the school’s current stance on alcohol sales will be made prior to the start of each sport’s season.

“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events,” added Tanner. “We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.”

(Information from University of South Carolina Athletics Department.)