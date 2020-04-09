St. James Alum, Smith Knaffle inspired by golf greats

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – St. James Alum, Smith Knaffle had a knack for golf at an early age. Her late grandfather was a two-time All-American at Wake Forest. Her father Jim, is currently the Superintendent at the International Club of Myrtle Beach.

Inspired by players such as Tiger Woods and Kristy McPherson, Knaffle quickly climbed the golfing ranks. She finished her highschool career as a two-time Individual Champion 4A State Champion, the 2017 4A State Player of the Year, and a three-time team State Champion.

“After we won our third state championship in a row, we were greeted when we got back from Hilton Head,” said Knaffle, ‘… that still is one of the best memories from high school that I have.'”

Knaffle is now a Redshirt Freshman at the University of South Carolina, where she trains often with PGA Professional Wesley Bryan.

“When I am at school he practices at our facility, so I am with Wesley (Bryan) all the time. He’s a great person.”