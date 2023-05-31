CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football has announced the kickoff times and networks for its first five games of the 2023 season, athletic director Kevin Davis said in a news release.

Coastal will open its first season under new coach Tim Beck at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

CCU then kicks off its home season Sept. 9 against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. before hosting Duquesne Sept. 16, the school announced. Both of those contests will air on ESPN+.

The Chanticleers then kickoff its conference slate, hosting Georgia State in a midweek contest on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. That game will also air on ESPN+.

In another midweek contest, CCU will turn travel to Boone, North Carolina, facing conference rival Appalachian State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 2, and will air either on ABC or ESPN at 4 p.m.

2023 Bowl season will kickoff for the Sun Belt in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Dec. 16 at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The five bowl spots that Sun Belt teams are the aforementioned New Orleans Bowl, the Cure Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Camellia Bowl and the 68 Ventures Bowl, the school said.

The Chanticleers full 2023 schedule, per the release:

Sept. 2 – at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 9 – Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 – Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 – Georgia State * (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern *

Oct. 10 – at App State * (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Oct. 21 – at Arkansas State *

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall *

Nov. 4 – at Old Dominion *

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State *

Nov. 18 – at Army

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison *

*Denotes conference opponent.