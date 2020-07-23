Sun Belt Conference delays first date of competition

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Sun Belt Conference, which includes Coastal Carolina University, says it’s going to delay the “first permissible date” of competition for 2020-2021 to Sept. 3.

According to their website, “This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition.”

Coastal Carolina’s athletic schedule calls for the school’s first football game on Sept. 5 at South Carolina, Columbia.

The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each school.

The Sun Belt Conference and each member institute will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.

For complete coverage of CCU Athletics, follow the Chants on social media @GoCCUsports (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUsports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Coastal Carolina’s athletic schedule calls for a football game on Sept. 5 at South Carolina, Columbia.

The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each school.

The Sun Belt Conference and each member institute will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.

For complete coverage of CCU Athletics, follow the Chants on social media @GoCCUsports (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUsports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.