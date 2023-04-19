MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Francis Marion softball team has had plenty of success so far this season. The Patriots sit in third place on the Conference Carolina’s standings and have a .761 overall winning percentage. Taking a look at the roster, there’s one local player in particular that sticks out.

Taylor Watford is a senior infielder from Lamar and a Hartsville High School graduate. Watford leads her team in home runs (11) and has the second highest batting average on the team at .450.

“I think about it all the time, I’m like I’m really hitting .450,” Watford said. “I got so many at bats and its .450”.

Throughout all of Watford’s success, she is only two home runs shy of tying FMU’s single-season home run record.

“It’s not shocking because I should expect a lot of myself, but I’m really like blown away by how I’ve been so successful,” Watford said.

Watford credits her teammates for pushing her to reach her full potential.

“I have Meghan Matsil ahead of me or behind me [in the lineup] and she is on fire right now too,” Watford said. ” It’s crazy, she’s killing it, and it’s just awesome having her behind me. We’ll look at each other and be like ‘alright I’m getting on, you’re getting on,’ ‘I hit you hit’.”

Even though Taylor Watford and the Patriots have experienced tons of early success, she said the time is now for them to start peaking as a team.

“Obviously you want to win a ring, you know that’s the main goal,” Watford said. “We kind of talked about how we want to be here until the end. Our defense is coming together to make a really good run for it in the end and so I think that’s our biggest goal is to be the last team standing.”

Being only 25 minutes away from home and going to the same school as her sister, Watford is grateful for her support system from her family.

Watford’s support system even stretches out to the travel softball team that she coaches.

“It’s just so awesome when I come out here and my little girls are in the stands,’ Watford said. “They were here one of the games that I hit a home run. I just saw the video and they were all just up cheering, and it was just awesome.”

Taylor Watford and the rest of the Francis Marion Patriots will be celebrating its Senior Day this weekend in their last conference series before the Conference Carolina’s post-season tournament.