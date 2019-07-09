U of SC Men’s Basketball to host Houston in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference released today information on the newly formed scheduling alliance that has been created with The American Conference, and it was announced that South Carolina will host Houston on Dec. 8, at Colonial Life Arena in non-conference action. The meeting will be the sixth all-time between the two schools and the first since the 1990-91 season.

As a part of the schedule alliance, four schools from each conference will participate in two-year, home-and-home series that will begin in the 2019-20 season.

The Gamecocks return a core group from last season’s squad, including senior forward Maik Kotsar, SEC All-Freshman Team honoree, sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, and redshirt-sophomore Justin Minaya returns after suffering a season-ending knee injury early last season.

Houston finished among the top 12 of both major national polls last season after concluding the campaign with a 33-4 record after a loss to Kentucky in the Sweet 16. The Cougars are led by head coach Kelvin Sampson in his sixth season.

Carolina is 3-2 all-time versus Houston, including a 2-0 mark in home matchups against the Cougars. Carolina captured an 88-71 win in Columbia on Feb. 22, 1971, and followed with a 104-86 victory over UH on March 2, 1974, in the capital city. The Cougars have captured wins in both matchups in Houston, and the Gamecocks posted a 74-70 overtime win in the only neutral-site contest against UH on Dec. 1, 1990, in the Tournament of Champions in Charlotte.

Below is the complete schedule for the scheduling alliance:

2019-20 SEC/American Alliance Matchups

December 8

Houston at South Carolina

January 4

Georgia at Memphis

SMU at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Wichita State

Continue to visits GamecocksOnline.com for updates on South Carolina's 2019-20 schedule.

Courtesy: South Carolina Gamecocks Athletics