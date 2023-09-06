COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball has locked in its SEC schedule for the 2023-24 season, the league office announced today. The back-to-back reigning SEC Champion will host games against NCAA Sweet 16 finishers Tennessee and Ole Miss, NCAA second-round entries Georgia and Mississippi State, WNIT participant Missouri, and Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks play five of their first eight SEC games on the road, opening their title defense at Florida (Jan. 4). Home games against Mississippi State (Jan. 7) and Kentucky (Jan. 15) sandwich a trip to Mizzou (Jan. 11). South Carolina will spend the next week entirely on the road with trips to Texas A&M (Jan. 21) and LSU (Jan. 25) on the schedule.

January wraps up with a home game against Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), while February opens at Auburn (Feb. 1). A three game homestand tips off with Ole Miss (Feb. 4) and Mizzou (Feb. 8) coming to Colonial Life Arena ahead of a non-conference matchup against UConn (Feb. 11).

The first of two games against Tennessee in the final month of the season begins with a trip to Knoxville (Feb. 15) followed by home games against Georgia (Feb. 18) and Alabama (Feb. 22). South Carolina’s last two road games feature trips to Kentucky (Feb. 25) and Arkansas (Feb. 29). The Gamecocks close out the regular season at home against Tennessee (Mar. 3).

The Gamecocks return six members of their 2023 NCAA Final Four squad, including 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection and team assist leader Raven Johnson. Juniors Sania Feagin and Bree Hall as well as sophomores Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins round out the returning group. Staley added senior transfers Te-Hina Paopao and Sakima Walker, and the group of veterans have welcomed three freshmen who, along with early enrollee Kitts, comprised the No. 2 signing class in the nation – 13th-ranked Milaysia Fulwiley, 25th-ranked Tessa Johnson and 40th-ranked Sahnya Jah.

South Carolina has won seven SEC regular-season titles in the last 10 seasons, not finishing lower than second in that time span. The Gamecocks added seven SEC Tournament titles in that time as well.

The Gamecocks will release their complete non-conference schedule at a later date. Non-conference games previously announced include the historic season opener against Notre Dame in Paris, France; home games against perennial powers Maryland (Nov. 12) and UConn (Feb. 11); trips to ACC country to play at North Carolina (Nov. 30) and Duke (Dec. 3) and to Bowling Green (Dec. 19) and East Carolina (Dec. 30); and a neutral site game against Utah in Uncasville, Conn., as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

2023-24 South Carolina SEC Schedule

Thu., Jan. 4, at Florida

Sun., Jan. 7, vs. Mississippi State

Thu., Jan. 11, at Missouri

Mon., Jan. 15, vs. Kentucky

Sun., Jan. 21, at Texas A&M

Thu., Jan. 25, at LSU

Sun., Jan. 28, vs. Vanderbilt

Thu., Feb. 1, at Auburn

Sun., Feb. 4, vs. Ole Miss

Thu., Feb. 8, vs. Missouri

Thu., Feb. 15, at Tennessee

Sun., Feb. 18, vs. Georgia

Thu., Feb. 22, vs. Alabama

Sun., Feb. 25, at Kentucky

Thu., Feb. 29, at Arkansas

Sun., Mar. 3, vs. Tennessee