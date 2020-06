CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) – We are looking ahead to college football by looking back at some of Clemson’s greatest games.

Each episode of “Clemson’s Greatest Games” will air at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays on WBTW News13 through Aug 22.

The 12-episode series of 30-minute shows highlights some of the best regular-season football games from recent history with special guests. The show is hosted by Mark Childress, sports reporter with WBTW’s sister station WSPA in Spartanburg.