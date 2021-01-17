Cars line parking lot for COVID-19 supply drive for families in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBWTW) – Cars lined the parking lot of Kay Branch Missionary Baptist Church for a drive hosted by the group Families Supporting Families Affected by Covid.

Cars with those who beat Covid-19 had signs and some participants whose families have been affected by it also carried signs.

Vanessa Caine started the group in September 2020 after her close friend was diagnosed with Covid and knowing someone who died from it. “And it just touched me so bad, and I said I wanted to see if I could do something to reach out and help people with Covid because after learning about those two that was the hardest thing to deal with,” Caine said.

“And I thank God because we have reached over 300 people and to me, that’s good in the short length of time,” she added.

With this drive, the group was able to surprise one of their members, Chenethia Sam, with funds to go towards her hospital bills. A violinist played ‘Amazing Grace’ and the group also fed people who attended.

“I got Covid in August and I got out in September,” said Sam. “They have been by my side ever since.”

Drive participants tell News13 this event was a huge blessing. “God says he can appreciate the small blessings then he will bless you with a bigger blessing. So anything small blessing or donations that you have don’t look at it as being small because it helps no matter what it is. It helps,” Shonney Bruce said.

Kassena Coe, co-founder and treasurer of the group, says they will continue to help families affected by Covid any way that they can.

“Even if we have to drop off a care package on their doorstep and not come in contact with them, we just want them to know that they are cared for and that they are not alone in this,” Coe says.

If you would like to find out more information on this group, please click the link here.