Community mourns loss of longtime Florence County councilman

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A community in the Pee Dee is mourning the recent loss of one of its most passionate and dedicated leaders.

Longtime Florence County Councilman James Schofield died on Saturday at a local hospital following recent health issues. He represented District 8 in Florence County.

Schofield was a mentor too many. “Florence County suffered a loss of monumental proportion,” councilman Jason Springs posted on social media. “When I first decided to run for Florence County Council, James was the first to reach out to me. He continued to be a great mentor and taught me so much about government.”

Schofield had been a public servant all of his adult life, according to fellow council member Glynn Willis, who also is a former deputy warden at SC Department of Corrections. “James and his brother, Marshall, spent a great deal of time helping the Florence Police Dept.’s crime scene photography unit develop and improve their skills to meet the city’s needs for court presentations as a young man.”

State Rep. Roger Kirby said Schofield was “a true public servant who had the best hopes for our area and worked diligently to move us forward.”

No information is available on funeral plans, but News13 will provide updates as they become available.