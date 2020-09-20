Community helps grandparents and 7 grandchildren replace items lost in McDowell Shortcut fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Donations overflowed trailers at a community drive on Saturday at The Forestbrook Baptist Church to help replace the items two grandparents and seven grandchildren lost a structure fire earlier in the week.

A 12-year-old named Queen is hailed a hero after she got her brothers and sisters out before, witnesses say, the fire swept through their grandparents home near McDowell Shortcut Road.

Queen and her six siblings were momentarily home alone at their grandparents when the fire started, according to Amanda Yurkin, who coincidentally passed by the scene on her way home from the store.

“We know that God put my wife on McDowell Shortcut at that moment,” Paul Yurkin, organizer of the community drive, said.

Amanda and Paul Yurkin are Murrells Inlet residents who took help beyond the side of the road. The couple spread the message in the community to help replace these items and welcomed the grandchildren into their home while the grandparents dealt with fire damage on the scene.

“When I told Queen things can be replaced but people can’t, I knew I had to back that up,” Amanda Yurkin said.

The community donated loads of clothes, furniture, items, and financial contributions to support the two grandparents and their grandchildren who lost everything in the fire on Monday.

“I may have been the initial one to stop, but it takes a village, and it took this whole community to do this,” Amanda Yurkin said.

“Our house has become a wonderful loving storage unit for all of this stuff,” Paul Yurkin said.

As word spread across social media, support from the community grows. The couple said not only has it brought their family together, but it has brought their neighborhood and the McDowell Shortcut community together and beyond.

Donations have been flowing in across Grand Strand, South Carolina, and from other states like Florida and Texas.

“Love keeps showing up at our front door,” Paul Yurkin said.

A Venmo account is raising money to help replace other valuables that may have burned. While a lot was lost in the fire, the Yurkin’s said outreach from the community proves to be greater.

The grandfather, Roscoe, is an army veteran. The couple said are helping the grandparents work with the Veterans Association and insurance to find a new home for the family.

“Between insurance and the Veterans Association and donations that the community has given they are going to be fine,” Amanda Yurkin said.

To donate to the Venmo account, click here.