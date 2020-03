Florence, SC – Troop 778 of the Girl Scouts of Eastern SC is asking for your help with “Soul 2 Sole.”

The “Soul 2 Sole” project involves collecting brand new shoes or monetary donations to purchase new shoes for local shelters in the Pee Dee community.

The Troop is asking businesses and individuals to support the project.

Contact Tameka Washington at (843) 206-1076 for more information.