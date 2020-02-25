Florence One elementary schools support Fill this Truck campaign for Florence Humane Society

Florence, SC – Four Florence elementary schools are teaming up with the Florence Area Humane Society to “Fill this Truck” with food and supplies for animals at the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter. Students and staff at Briggs Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Lucy T. Davis Elementary, and Royall Elementary are collecting bags and cans of dog and cat food as well as cat litter, dog and cat beds, cleaning supplies, treats, towels, and blankets to help the homeless animals of our community.

The Fill this Truck drive runs through Friday, February 28. Donations are being collected at the four schools and at the animal shelter, 1434 McCurdy Road. Every bag of food makes a difference for our animals!

The Florence Area Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals and to the creation of a responsible and humane community.