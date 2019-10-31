FSD1 hosts meeting to discuss middle school changes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Florence School District One held a listening session to discuss creating four middle schools on Wednesday.

The session was hosted by Board Member Alexis Pipkins at Williams Middle School. Elementary school parents and Williams Middle parents were encouraged to attend.

Pipkins told parents there’s an idea to change the current middle school model, which is made up of three schools, to four schools. But, it is only an idea.

Williams Middle School is the main school in question. Pipkins said the school needs renovations, so students would need to move to other schools within the district while those take place.

“The location in talk is Alfred Rush. But, before we make any type of decision, I think it’s important that we have ongoing conversations,” Pipkins said.

There are also thoughts of eliminating mobile units in elementary and middle schools. Some parents said they feel the units are unsafe.

“Safety is the number one factor that we should have, and of course, every decision in Florence County should be made in the best interest of our students, but I leave that up to the school board,” said Frances Thomas.

The board said they are hosting listening sessions to receive feedback on how to move with the decision.

Other ideas include changing both John W. Moore Intermediate and Sneed Elementary School to sixth through eight grade.

“I believe that it is not just needed, but that it is essential, however, I think that we have a responsibility to ensure that all of our children are afforded quality education in Florence School District One from Pre-K on up to High School and Post-Secondary,” Pipkins said.

FSD1 board members will hold another meeting to answer the questions parents raised on Wednesday. The date for that meeting hasn’t been scheduled.