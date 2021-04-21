Grand Strand organization to honor local fallen officers and their families

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee (CLEAC) will honor local fallen police officers and their families Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Strand CLEAC will honor the sacrifices of three local police officers, Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Jacob Hancher, North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Sergeant Gordon Best, and Horry County Police Department’s Melton “Fox” Gore.

A community event will be held at Magnolia’s At 26th Restaurant in Myrtle Beach from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. to honor the officers and their families.

Each family of a fallen officer will receive a scholarship providing education or financial support to the family.

Chief Deputy said the committee had suspended meetings during COVID-19 and are just now starting to get back together and have meetings again.

The Grand Strand CLEAC is comprised of elected officials, businessmen and women, and community members across Horry and Georgetown County. Their goal is to bridge the gap between communities and law enforcement and eliminate negative police stereotypes.

They’ll meet for the first time since the pandemic at Wednesday’s luncheon, but not under usual circumstances.

“Unfortunately, this is the first time we’re hosting an event to recognize fallen officers,” Horry County Sheriff Office’s Chief Deputy Tom Fox said.

Chief Deputy Fox says police officers don’t do their jobs alone. Behind every devoted police officer is a supportive family. The committee is committed to keeping them involved and recognized.

“They have fellow officers that administratively help, but some of the biggest support an officer has is the family component, so it’s important that we never forget the families that are survivors of these tragic incidents,” Fox said.

The committee has existed for about seven years, but as Chief Deputy Fox said, Wednesday will be the first time they’ve recognized fallen officers.

Despite police tensions running high across the country in some cities, Chief Deputy Fox says most officers are devoted to their job and are there to protect the community every day and night.

These three local fallen officers are an example of that exemplified bravery.

“We have 850,000 police officers that lay their life on the line everyday that lay their life on the line everyday to protect families and members of our community. The mass majority of them are truly devoted people that love citizenship and do it for one reason, it’s to protect and serve their community,” Chief Deputy Fox said.

To learn more about the Grand Strand CLEAC’s effort in the community, click here or email

gscleac@gmail.com.