NMB offers $1,000 sign on bonus

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department is offering a $1,000 sign on bonus in hopes to increase the number of applicants in all departments.

The department has instituted the bonus on all fire, police, and detention and jail officer applications.

The Director of Public Safety of North Myrtle Beach, Jay Fernandez, said the low number of public safety applications being submitted is a trend across the country.

The number of applicants are no where near numbers in the past this time of year.

“Sometimes we would have three or four hundred applicants applying when a position opened. Now we are doing good if we get 60 or 70.” Fernandez said.

The City of North Myrtle Beach is offering a $1,000 taxable sign-on bonus that will be received in increments over a year.

The applicant will get receive $300 when they are hired, receive another $300 after they finish the police or fire academy, and will receive the final $400 once probation is completed.

Positions across all departments are available for entry-level and three years of experience. Three years of experience will be offered a higher salary.

The city hopes to see more applications this week and to fill vacancies within a month.

See available jobs at http://legacy.nmb.us/Jobs.aspx.

For more information on the department’s hiring process visit https://ps.nmb.us/hiring-heroes/.