Nonprofit and community groups to significantly shape the future of Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Nonprofit organizations have a large presence in shaping the growing community in Horry County.

The planning and zoning department helped local organizations get one step closer to raising money to further a mission as a formal 501c3 nonprofit on Monday.

Planning and zoning partnered with Murrells Inlet 2020 and TogetherSC to host the first ‘Establishing a Grassroots Community’ event.

“Horry County is a rapidly growing community and we have an influx of people moving here but we also have a lot of long time residents looking for ways to get involved and give back to the county,” Leigh Kane, Principal Planner of Planning and Zoning said.

A growing population also includes a rising number of community groups forming to serve a certain cause or create a mission.

Discussion topics at the event included tips on how to develop a mission and vision statement, outlining a strategic plan, as well as how to keep volunteers involved contributing their time and resources.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association, Beautify Carolina Forest, and the Greater Burgess Community Association were among community organizations leading today’s panel breaking down the steps to become a nonprofit and advice on how to develop a strategic plan based on experience.

The panel also provided guidance on developing a social media presence.

“There is a threshold that you have to make at least twenty-five thousand and at that point in time then you really have to be a 501c3 so strongly rooted community groups looking to raise funds to do implementation projects need programs like this to have a resource,” Kane said.

Kane said she often hears people are held back from formally becoming a nonprofit entity as they need assistance in how to set up or come up with a specific mission.

Carolina Forest Civic Association Betsy Fay tells News13 how the organization participates in events that benefit the community without putting any more tax on residents.

“We do monthly litter pick ups and pick up about one hundred bags a month covering about twenty five miles of road. That’s something the county does not have the ability to do but we can do it and make our county beautiful,” Fay said.

The nonprofit group also plants medians which the county does not have funding to pay for but they are very supportive in helping us find funding and then we plant them and maintain them.

“Many people here are retired and are on fixed incomes. This is what they can afford. They cant afford a tax increase,” Fay said.

Holding this event is meant to help groups build a strong foundation and determine the future of that organization is moving forward.

Today’s event came as part of National Planning Month and the department’s recognition of a large presence of people wanting to give back their time the county.