Oceanfront hotels reach full occupancy, Labor Day crowds controlled by extra law enforcement

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – ‘No vacancy’ was lit upon dozens of Oceanfront hotel signs by the middle of Labor Day Weekend along Ocean Boulevard.

From the packed parking lots, traffic jams, and the number of people checking in and out, the crowd size on Sunday is comparable to weekends like memorial day. One different thing is less chaos and violence downtown.

Flashback to May, shootings and gang-related violence took over downtown streets in Myrtle Beach.

“I believe we had about three weeks of total mayhem in myrtle beach,” Ben Robinson, a downtown business owner, said.

Four months later, on Labor Day Weekend, extraordinary event declarations, an ambassador program, and additional law enforcement are some of the public safety measures to improve city streets.

Among the efforts included bringing in two hundred additional law enforcement officers from out of town city and sheriff departments across South Carolina. Officers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, SLED, South Carolina Probation and Parole Services, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, also accompany the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Ocean Boulevard.

“This weekend we brought in several outside agencies to assist us to ensure we have high visibility,” MBPD Captain Joey Crosby, said.

Hotels reservations are full, and cars are backed up on Ocean Boulevard, reflecting a crowd similar to weekends early in the summer, but businesses and visitors say the area appears to be more controlled.

“We have the police presence now, and they are doing a great job,” Robinson said.

“The officers are developing relationships with those business owners as well as attendees here, and so far, it’s been a very smooth weekend,” Captain Crosby said.

Standing beside Myrtle Beach Police Department officers are support officers and several state agents.

“As long as they have the police presence on Ocean Boulevard, we are never going to see those problems,” Robinson said.

Officers recommend visitors who plan on leaving Monday to plan ahead and utilize the city’s traffic map as visitors will likely experience traffic congestion on Highway 501.