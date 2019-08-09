Plan would turn golf course to housing development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach planning commissioners and the community met at a special workshop to discuss plans to turn Possum Trot Golf Course into housing development.

North Myrtle Beach residents voiced their concerns to the developer and commission and said the annexation would have a negative impact on the community.

A heavier traffic flow would bring danger to kids and families who walk and ride their bike on this street was the community’s biggest concern.

The other concerns involved drainage and flooding issues and speeding which would lead to more car accidents.

Single family homes, senior independent living and senior assisted living are among some of the redevelopment plans for Possum Trot.

The development plans call for more open space and more roads in and out of the city which the community thinks will have a negative impact.

“The city does not view their participation as a negative. The city is getting feedback and it is important feedback and some of it is highly emotional and we get that. Most of it is very true.” North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said.

The next step is to take matters to the city council who will have the final say in Possum Trot development plans.