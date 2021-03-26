Sports tourism providing boost to Myrtle Beach economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sports tourism is making a comeback on the Grand Strand after pandemic impacts.

The return of sporting events is a significant boost to Myrtle Beach’s hospitality and tourism economy post-pandemic.

Not only is the city welcoming back long-time annual events, but they’re making room for new ones.

Myrtle Beach sports tourism leaders report demand in organizers moving their events to the Grand Strand as the states that initially host them are still under strict lockdown.

“Sports tourism has rebounded well. We’ve picked up several new events because of COVID, and they help fill the restaurants and shops and attractions,” Executive Director of Sports Tourism at Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Paris said.

National events like the 2021 USA Meet The Champions track and field event, hosted by The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF), are heading to the Grand Strand for the first time.

Athletic teams across the nation are bringing their players and dollars to Myrtle Beach, helping sports tourism numbers to trend up.

“We look to be on par with 2019, if not above 2019,” Paris said. “Certainly, we are all optimistic that we all are coming out of COVID, but I think as we’ve seen sometimes it throws you a curveball, so that’s why I say we are cautiously optimistic.”

Sponsors who traditionally hold their annual competitions in New York or other northeastern states are bringing their events to South Carolina.

Organizers look for new places to carry on their events as many northern states are still under strict lockdowns.

Seven hundred elite athletes from 30 different states are expected to travel to Myrtle Beach for this weekend event.

“We haven’t been actively trying to grab these events, these events are realizing South Carolina and Myrtle Beach are open, and they’re coming to us saying we can’t have our event at this destination, so can we come here,” Paris said.

The track and field event has implemented COVID-19 protocols.

Everyone will get a rapid test before they enter the stadium.

According to Paris, they’re introducing several first-time competitions on the Grand Strand, including wrestling, volleyball, and basketball tournaments.

Leaders hope teams coming to compete on the Grand Strand for the first time will leave with intentions to make the trip an annual event.