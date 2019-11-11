Contest Winners

Around Town with Rainee Kite

Garry D’Addario, Myrtle Beach – 2 Vouchers to the Carolina Opry Christmas Special

Teresa Long, Conway – Family 4 Pack to Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

Julie Ross, Myrtle Beach – 2 Carolina Opry Vouchers

Sharon Aikens, Marion – 2 Carolina Opry Vouchers

Nancy Semsey, Myrtle Beach – 2 Carolina Opry Vouchers

Mary Barron, Olanta – 2 Carolina Opry Vouchers

Debbie Brady, Myrtle Beach – 2 Tickets to Island Time Cruises “Taco Cruise”

Mark Myers, Myrtle Beach – 2 Tickets to Bruce in the USA: Springsteen Tribute

Bridget Cribb, Florence – 2 Tickets to Neptune Island

Cynthia Gregg, Florence – 2 Tickets to Neptune Island

Glenn Zuklie, Myrtle Beach – 2 Tickets to Wild Water & Wheels

Chuck Morris, Murrells Inlet – 2 Tickets to Myrtle Waves

Angela Clarke, Conway – 2 Tickets to Myrtle Waves

Jamie Simpson, Florence – 2 Tickets to Neptune Island

Jessica Wagner, Darlington – 2 Tickets to Neptune Island

Angela Hallick, Myrtle Beach – Family 4 Pack to Bandit Big Rig Series

Generator Giveaway

Gregg Markey, Myrtle Beach



Home For The Holidays 2018

Pat Sandifer, Myrtle Beach