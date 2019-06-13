COH Videos

McLeod Cardiologist Evans Holland, MD, explains developments in heart drugs and new guidelines for low-dose aspirin.

McLeod Neurologist Olinda Spencer, MD, discusses epilepsy and its causes.

McLeod Neurologist Olinda Spencer, MD says nerve damage or neuropathy has many causes.

McLeod Family Physician Garrett Barton, MD, explains the painful problem of shingles.

McLeod Gastroenterologist Verral Oza, MD, discusses probiotics and the vegetarian health benefits on your gut.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Ross Taylor, MD, describes a common source of ankle pain — the peroneal tendons.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Christopher Walsh, MD, describes the pain from hip arthritis and its solution.

McLeod Neurologist Timothy Hagen, DO, says a stroke is like a heart attack of the brain.

McLeod Vascular Specialist Carmen Piccolo, MD, explains the causes of stroke, a potentially debilitating disease.

McLeod Vascular Surgeon Eva Rzucidlo, MD, explains repairing the potentially deadly abdominal aortic aneurysm.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist David Lukowski, MD, describes treatments for rotator cuff and carpal tunnel injuries.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Eric Heimberger, MD, explains treatments for a faulty knee joint.

McLeod OB/GYN Candice Greenan, MD, answers two questions: Are fibroids cancerous and when can a woman quit tests for cervical cancer?

McLeod OB/GYN Eric Coughlin, MD, explains how endometriosis — a growth outisde the uterus — is diagnosed and treated.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Thomas DiStefano, MD, describes the recovery from knee joint replacement.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Thomas DiStefano, MD, explains the process of a knee joint replacement.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Ross Taylor, MD, presents an overview of common foot & ankle problems.

McLeod Cardiologist Alan Blaker, MD, explains the unique benefits to our patients when the entire heart and vascular team collaborate.

McLeod Electrophysiologist Rajesh Malik, MD, describes the repair of a hole in the heart that didn’t close the way it should after birth.

McLeod Vascular Surgeon Eva Rzucidlo, MD, explains her procedure for people who cannot have the normal abdominal aortic aneurysm repair.

McLeod Vascular Specialist Joshua Sibille, MD, treatment of the life-threatening abdominal aortic aneurysm.

McLeod Cardiologist Vaishali Swami, MD, explains atherosclerosis and how it leads to a possible stroke, heart attack or peripheral arterial disease.

McLeod Family Physician Garrett Barton, MD explains the difference between a cold and the flu.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Byran Christensen discusses treatment for rotator cuff tear.

McLeod OB/GYN Joycelyn Schindler, MD, explains the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery for Endometriosis.

McLeod Orthopedic Specialist Bryan Christensen, MD, discusses Arthritis and the use of arthroscopy.

McLeod Radiologist Shawn Conwell discusses the challenge of spotting breast cancer is women with dense breasts.

McLeod Radiologist Shawn Conwell explains the benefits of 3-D mammography in spotting breast cancer.

McLeod Senior Vice President Michael Rose, MD, discusses the patient benefits of robotically assisted surgery.

McLeod Cardiologist Fred Krainin, MD, describes TAVR — a minimally invasive procedure to replace heart valves.

McLeod Cardiologist Fred Krainin, MD, explains the ability for same-day cardiac caths with a new technique.

A quick CT Scan can tell people with moderate heart disease risk just how bad the situation is. McLeod Cardiologist Alan Blaker explains.

McLeod Thoracic Surgeon Wayne Holley, MD, describes a cancer screening program to spot lung cancer early among smokers.

McLeod OB/GYN Michael Davidson, MD, illustrates the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery for endometriosis.

McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgeon S. Cary Huber, MD, describes a new technique to treat individuals with atrial fibrillation.

McLeod Cancer Specialist Michael Pavy, MD, explains the genetic basis of some breast cancers.

McLeod Radiation Oncologist Virginia Clyburn-Ipock, MD explains the many roles that radiation therapy plays in cancer treatment.

McLeod Seacoast Surgeon Amanda Turbeville, M.D., outlines the various risk factors for Breast Cancer in women.

McLeod Breast Cancer Surgeon Amy Murrell says breast reduction can be part of a woman’s treatment.

McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgeon Wayne Holley, MD, explains his specialty — thoracic surgery.

ACL Tear and Treatment

Lung Cancer Screening

McLeod Thoracic Surgeon Wayne Holley, MD, explains the patient benefits of robotic-assisted surgery to organs of the chest.

McLeod Gastroenterologist Terri Jaggers, MD, describes the reflux problem GERD and its treatment

McLeod Gastroenterologist Terri Jaggers, MD, explains Diverticulitis, a disease caused by small pouches in the colon.

Treating Arthritis of the Hand and Thumb

McLeod Seacoast Oncologist Stewart Sharp says new advances in chemotherapy make the treatment unique to each individual

