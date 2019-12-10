Brain differences may be tied to obesity, kids’ study says

New results from the largest long-term study of brain development and children’s health raise provocative questions about obesity and brain function.

Does excess body weight somehow reduce brain regions that regulate planning and impulse control? Previous studies in children and adults have had conflicting results. The new research was published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. It isn’t strong enough to settle the matter and outside experts cautioned that misinterpreting it could unfairly perpetuate weight stigma.

But an editorial published with the study calls it an important addition to mounting evidence of a link between weight, brain structure and mental function.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)