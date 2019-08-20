Doctors treat more children in the fall as the school year begins

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – (WBTW) Schools across the Eastern Carolinas are back in session, but with the new school year, could come a trip to the doctor for some students.

Ron Reynolds is a physician at Beach Family and Urgent Care in North Myrtle Beach. He tells News13, doctors see an increasing number of children in their offices as school starts and fall inches closer.

“Once you start getting all the kids together, they have an opportunity to big more little bugs into an area,” Reynolds said.

Doctor Reynolds says, healthy eating and getting enough sleep are important when keeping your children healthy. However, the most effective way to stay out of the doctors office this fall, minimize the spread of germs.

Reynolds tells News13, when school starts, they see more cases of strep throat, viruses and the flu. He adds, flu season can start as early as September so it’s important to be mindful as we get into the fall.

“You want to make sure your child is very aware if they have a cough or a runny nose,” Reynolds said. “Basically, if they are coughing, cough into their sleeve, that they are washing their hands.”