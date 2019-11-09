Medical center adds staff to prevent infectious diseases from spreading

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A local medical facility is trying to prevent infectious diseases from spreading, by increasing the number of physicians.

Grand Strand Medical Center brings on an infectious disease physician to treat patients with uncommon and often severe disease or illnesses.

Infectious diseases are caused by bacteria or viruses that evolve in the body and can lead to further complications if not appropriately treated first hand.

“When patients come to the hospital they are extremely sick so the incidents of people having infections when they come in are much higher,” Kevin Shea, Infectious Disease Physician at Grand Strand Medical Center tells News13.

Dr. Shea is an infectious disease physician recently joining Grand Strand Medical Center and treats patients with diseases or infections that often develop after surgery, trauma, or anything uncommon.

Providing specialized care at an early stage can reduce patient’s risk later on.

“Patients are coming in with more severe infections so you don’t want them to sit too long without that specialty or expertise,” Dr. Shea said.

Experts at Grand Strand Medical Center say adding a infectious disease physician will provide patients with high risk infection the extensive care needed for proper treatment.