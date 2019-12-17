The dangers of Xylitol for dogs, the miracle of ‘Moose’

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Moose, a 3-year-old black lab, was found seizing and unconscious when his owner came home.

He had gotten into the stocking-stuffers and eaten two full containers of gum containing Xylitol.

Even in a small amount, this sugar replacement can cause low blood sugar, seizing, liver failure and even death in canines.

When Moose began seizing, he was rushed to the Emergency Veterinarian where he was treated for Xylitol Toxicity, Dr. Jess Nord was the first veterinarian to assist in his recovery.

If it weren’t for moose’s parents getting him here, when they got him here, he would’ve passed probably within a few minutes. DR. JESS NORD – EMERGENCY VET AT VETERINARY SPECIALTY CARE

When it comes to Xylitol Toxicity, the most important thing is timing. The quicker that a dog can come in, the quicker that they are able to get dextrose and fluid into their body. This in addition to liver protectant medications and seizure medications.

Xylitol although can come in a granulated form— is most commonly hidden in foods. The most common being sugar-free gum and peanut butter. It can also be found in mouthwash, toothpaste, liquid medications, gummy vitamins, some lotions and even in deodorants.

As for Moose, he is doing much better just a few days later. He is currently a certified MUSC Therapy Pet and although he is still recovering, he will be returning to the hospital next week.

If you believe that your pet has eaten a Xylitol product, imediately go to your nearest veterinary hospital or call the Pet Poison Helpline (800-213-6680).

