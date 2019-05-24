You’re More Than Just A Kid

You’re not just a kid, you’re our future! Can we COUNT ON YOU to make a positive change? News 13 will help you along the way with some tools to get you started and keep you going! It’s time we start COUNTING ON KIDS!

The Count on Kids Motto

To advocate and inspire well-rounded kids so that they may influence positive change within our communities. It is our hope that this in return creates strong leaders, mentors and contributors for future generations