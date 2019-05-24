Live Now
Testimony continues in Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Count on Kids

You’re More Than Just A Kid

Count On Kids

You’re not just a kid, you’re our future! Can we COUNT ON YOU to make a positive change? News 13 will help you along the way with some tools to get you started and keep you going! It’s time we start COUNTING ON KIDS!

The Count on Kids Motto

Count On Kids

To advocate and inspire well-rounded kids so that they may influence positive change within our communities. It is our hope that this in return creates strong leaders, mentors and contributors for future generations

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: