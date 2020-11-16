1 arrested, 1 wanted after chase in Lumberton leads deputies to drugs, guns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested and one person is wanted after a chase in Lumberton lead deputies to finding drugs and guns, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators attempted to stop a 2013 Toyota Corolla on West Carthage Road in Lumberton Saturday around 1:30 a.m., deputies said. The driver didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit. The pursuit ended on Valtlee Drive in Lumberton.

Deputies found cocaine, suboxone strips, four firearms, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Quillan Everett Inman, 30, of Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell of deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Inman was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

Keno Chavis, 23, of Pembroke, is still wanted on charges of failure to stop for a stop sign, driving left of center, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Chavis is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3191.