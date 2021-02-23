1 arrested, 2 in critical condition after shootout in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One man was arrested following a shootout that left two in critical condition Monday evening in Laurinburg.

At about 6 p.m., Laurinburg police officers responded to 15331 Cooper Street for a person shot, according to police. Police found Kysheen Armstrong, 29, of Whiteville, N.C., with a gunshot wound. Armstrong was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police found Antonio Devon Smith, 35, of Whiteville uninjured at the scene. Smith told police that he and Armstrong were robbed by a group of men in a black SUV, according to authorities. Smith said that the men began to shoot at them, hitting Armstrong while Smith fled on foot.

The men stole Smith’s 2015 Kia Soul before leaving, according to police.

While on scene, officers received a call about a second gunshot victim in Maxton. The victim, 38-year-old Shamario Bethea, was transported to a local hospital and in critical condition.

Police took the black SUV while on scene. According to police, the SUV belongs to Bethea.

Police said that upon further investigation, it was revealed that Smith exchanged gunfire with the men in the SUV. Smith was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Smith was placed in Scotland County Detention Center under a $15,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Laurinburg Police Department at (910) 276-3211.