1 dead, 1 injured in Lumberton shooting Saturday morning

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two individuals shot early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived on scene to Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park in Lumberton around 12:24 p.m., according to the report.

The two individuals were transported to a medical center prior to deputies arriving, according to deputies.

Jonathan D. Locklear, 23, of Lumberton died from his injuries on arrival. Brandon D. Oxendine, 29, of Pembroke is being treated at an undisclosed medical center and is expected to survive, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

