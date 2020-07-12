SUMTER, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Hwy 378 near Hwy 15 around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.
A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, according to SCHP.
The incident is currently under investigation by SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NHL, players take collaborative approach in bid to resume
- Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000
- Local lawmakers react to Roger Stone commutation
- 1 dead after hit and run in Sumter County
- Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic