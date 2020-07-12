1 dead after hit and run in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Hwy 378 near Hwy 15 around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, according to SCHP.

The incident is currently under investigation by SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

