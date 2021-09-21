12-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old was injured Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were called at about 2:07 p.m. to Freedom Drive after reports that a 12-year-old was shot in the arm, police said. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door Ford, possibly a Taurus, with out-of-state tags on it, according to police. The roof has two rust spots over the back windshield and is silver with damage to the front bumper and passenger headlight.

No other information was immediately available.