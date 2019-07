HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run involving a moped near Myrtle Beach.

Ashlee Benedetti is charged with hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death or injury. She is currently in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

She is charged in connection to the hit-and-run that took place on Hwy. 544 near Hwy. 31/Carolina Bays Parkway Thursday night.