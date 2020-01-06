19-year-old struck in head by bullet fired from adjacent apartment, police in NC say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after police says she was struck in the head by a round that came from another apartment.

On Saturday at about 12 p.m., Asheville police responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

They arrived to find that the 19-year-old female resident had been struck in the head by a round that had been fired from an adjacent apartment, police said.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital, where she is currently in critical, but stable, condition.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the neighboring apartment and conducted a series of interviews throughout the afternoon and night.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on arrests in this case.

LATEST HEADLINES: