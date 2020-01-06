ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after police says she was struck in the head by a round that came from another apartment.
On Saturday at about 12 p.m., Asheville police responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
They arrived to find that the 19-year-old female resident had been struck in the head by a round that had been fired from an adjacent apartment, police said.
The victim was transported to Mission Hospital, where she is currently in critical, but stable, condition.
Detectives executed a search warrant on the neighboring apartment and conducted a series of interviews throughout the afternoon and night.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on arrests in this case.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
- Divisional Playoff lineup set for next weekend
- Son charged after slashing father in neck, wrist with knife, SC deputies say
- 19-year-old struck in head by bullet fired from adjacent apartment, police in NC say
- Horry County crews respond to apartment fire