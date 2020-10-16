2 arrested in Pembroke after drugs allegedly found in home

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — Two people were arrested after a search warrant found drugs inside their residence.

On May 14, multiple agencies — including a SWAT team with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office — conducted a search warrant at 5004 Chapel Road in Pembroke, according to information released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Authorities found fentanyl, prescription medication, a gun, drug paraphernalia and money during the search, according to information from police.

Patrick W. Privette, 33, and Wanda Hunt, 42, both of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Privette was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They were both booked into the Robeson County Detention Center. Privette was under a $100,000 secured bond and Hunt was under a $50,000 secured bond.

LATEST HEADLINES