2 charged after Hartsville drug search uncovers 36 grams of meth, 9mm

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A man and a woman have been charged after a drug search in Hartsville uncovered 36 grams of meth and a 9mm.

James Bryce Futrell, 32, and Jessica Ashley Melton, 33, both of Hartsville, were charged. Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Futrell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Futrell was previously convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, a violent crime.

Melton is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home on Johnson Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the search of the residence, deputies were able to locate approximately 36 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun and a weight scale,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis.