2 Cheraw men sentenced for dealing meth in Darlington, Chesterfield counties

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Two Cheraw men have been sentenced for dealing methamphetamine in Darlington and Chesterfield counties.

Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Gregory Jay Evans, Jr., 28, and Talvin Jerode Robinson, 41, to 10 years and five years, respectively, in federal prison after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented to the court showed that for the past five years, Evans and Robinson were involved in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On January 30, 2019, while responding to a fight in progress, deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car driven by Evans based on information that moments earlier someone had pointed a gun out of the window of a similar car. During a search of the car, deputies seized over 11 grams of methamphetamine and a Glock .45 caliber pistol, both of which Evans later admitted belonged to him. Also, on two occasions in March 2019, Robinson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working for law enforcement. Both of these controlled purchases took place in Cheraw.

Judge Harwell sentenced Evans to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. Judge Harwell sentenced Robinson to 68 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hartsville Police Department.

In light of the current pandemic, both defendants appeared via videoconference, while the attorneys and court staff were present in the courtroom. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.