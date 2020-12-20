2 dead, 1 wounded in Columbia convenience store shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a convenience store in north Columbia left two people dead and one injured on Saturday.
Richland County sheriff’s deputies say one of the men who was killed got into an argument with a customer at the store around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
Someone drew a gun and began firing.
One man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Another died at a hospital, while a third wounded man remains hospitalized.
None of the victims have been named.
Deputies are looking for two people who ran away, but couldn’t immediately describe them.
